The historic tank has been revived with water from the Krishna river

Brimming with water, with women washing clothes at the edge while children swim in the fresh water, it is hard to believe that just a month ago, the Begum Talab, spread across over 234 acres, was a barren wasteland, with few small pools of water.

The ancient tank, built during the rule of Mohammad Adil Shah in 1651, has not seen such water levels for the past five decades. But under an ambitious project of the Water Resources Ministry to rejuvenate and replenish tanks, water from the Krishna river has been drawn to fill the tank and recharge ground water. Over the past year, a 50 km pipeline was laid from the river to the tank. The tank was among seven revived in the district at a cost of Rs 190 crore.

According to historian Abdulghani Imaratwale, Adil Shah built the tank in the name of one his queens; Jahan Begum. The construction was supervised his commander Afzal Khan to provide drinking water to Bijapur city which then had the population of around nine lakh.

Dr. Imaratwale said the water was not only used for the palaces or prominent places of the kingdom, but also for public consumption as the city did not have other drinking water sources.

The tank, located on the southern part of the city, used to supply water through the earthen pipes to many ganjs (overhead stone tanks). It was the second major water source for the city after the Ramalinga tank. Unfortunately the ganjs and the old pipes have fallen into disrepair,

Expressing elation over the government decision to refill the tank, Dr Imaratwale termed the project a significant step in restoring the history of the city.

“ It is heartening to know that Water Resources Ministry led by M. B. Patil is showing concern to restore and revive the ancient tank which had once served a major water source. The tank still has the same capacity if the water is stored and used,” he said.