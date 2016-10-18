The Gulbarga University has asked all its affiliated colleges in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur and Yadgir districts to submit their applications for renewal and fresh affiliation for the academic year 2017-18 on or before November 5, without any fine.

Registrar of the university Dayanand Agsar in a release issued here on Monday said that all the new colleges seeking fresh affiliation and old colleges seeking renewal and permanent affiliations and also seeking affiliation and permission to start post-graduate diploma and post-graduate courses should submit five sets of applications in the prescribed format before the deadline.

The colleges would have two chances to file their applications for fresh and renewal of affiliations with payment of fine. The colleges have the opportunity to submit their applications with a fine of Rs. 40,200 before November 19 and the last chance for filing applications with a fine of Rs. 57,500 before December 3. No application for affiliations or renewal would be entertained beyond this date. Further information can be had from the website of the university www.gug.ac.in.