To facilitate more investment in the aerospace sector and make Karnataka a leading Defence production hub in the country, the State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the amended Karnataka Aerospace Policy, 2013-23.

The objective of the amendment was to attract global investments and make Karnataka a magnet for global tier-1 suppliers, and the globe’s Maintenance, Repair and Operation (MRO) centre, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said.

During the Karnataka Invest meet held early this year, investors’ evinced interest in putting Rs. 14,520 crore in 33 projects, which are expected to generate over 10,000 jobs. The State has already established itself as a leading spare parts manufacturing hub, and now it has planned to capture the global market, he said.

He said a helicopter hub was coming up at Gubbi in Tumakuru district and the Aeronautical Test Range of the Defence Research and Development Organisation was coming up near Challakere in Chitradurga district. Tier-II cities such as Mysuru and Belagavi have also emerged as leading aerospace spare part manufacturing hubs. Amendments would also bring in investment in establishment of Defence Park in the State.

Stating that France and the U.S. have been depending on Karnataka for spare parts, the Minister said: “We want to continue our leadership in this sector by bringing in more investments.”