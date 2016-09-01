‘Adventure sports can be a regular feature in Mysuru’

City has potential for activities such as trekking, rock climbing, water sports

Dasara can be the best platform to promote adventure sports in Mysuru, which, according to enthusiasts here, has the potential for adventure-related activities such as trekking, rock climbing and water sports.

Adventure sports buffs from other places visit the city during Dasara to take part in such activities. Last year, however, adventure sports were cancelled after the State government decided to scale down the festivities owing to drought. Many in the tourism sector felt the move had hit the industry, arguing that adventure sports were part of tourism promotion.

The area in and around Mysuru is most suited for giving the much-needed fillip to adventure sports activities which are being hosted intermittently in the recent years though they used to be a regular feature during the festivities.

Mysuru was perhaps the only city in the State that offered skydiving at the airport at Mandakalli. The city had almost turned into a hub for skydiving since people used to come to Mysuru (not only during Dasara) to take the plunge.

Organisers of skydiving had received bulk bookings from abroad. However, unable to get the much-needed backing from the authorities here, the agency wound up skydiving operations and left Mysuru.

“Skydiving was just an example of the city’s potential for adventure sports,” argued Deepak Solanki, founder, International Academy of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (IAMAS), Mysuru.

Mr. Solanki, who has led many expeditions to the Himalayas, said adventure sports could be regular feature in Mysuru instead of confining them only during Dasara. “If the authorities support, adventure sports can happen round the year,” he said.

“Most importantly, there is a local talent pool which can be harnessed to promote the sports in a big way. Tourists will like to make use of the opportunity, if the response in the past is an indication,” he said.

The city is surrounded by water resources (Cauvery and Kabini rivers and Thonnur and Varuna lakes) and hills which are necessary for promoting the sports, he said.

Bungee jumping was hosted during Dasara a decade ago. Hot air ballooning, kayaking, trekking (at Chamundi Hills and at Kunti Betta in Pandavapura), archery, rappelling, wall climbing, and rock climbing are among the sports that could be featured during this Dasara, he suggested.

General Thimayya National Adventure Academy, which comes under the Department of Youth Services and Sports, has conducted Dasara adventure sports activities over the years.

The vast expanse of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) backwater at Blue Lagoon at Hundawadi village, about 20 km from here, has been the zone for water sports such as jet skiing, speedboat ride, water surfing, banana boat ride, kayaking, wind surfing, paddling, and rappelling.