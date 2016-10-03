S. Ziyaullah, Deputy Commissioner, zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Sharath, Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy and others participating in the Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary programme in Mandya on Sunday.

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi, and the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary here on Sunday.

A programme was organised at Cauvery Park near the Deputy Commissioner’s office to remember the leaders.

Srinivasa Shetty, Development Officer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Mandya, delivered a lecture on both the leaders. He recalled the sacrifices made by Gandhi and Shastri for the independence and development of India and urged the people to practise their principles.

Mandya deputy commissioner S. Ziyaullah, B. Sharath, Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat, and others garlanded the statue of Gandhi.

An all-religion prayer was held and a booklet on the principles of Gandhi was released on the occasion.

Officials administered an oath on the day.

Mandya Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, additional deputy commissioner B.R. Poornima, assistant commissioner of Revenue Arul Kumar (Mandya subdivision) and others were present.

At another function organised at the Mandya District Congress Committee (MDCC) office, the former minister offered flowers to Gandhi and Shastri. He urged the people to follow the principles preached by the two great personalities of the country.