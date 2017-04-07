Actors add glitter to campaign

more-in

Actors from Kannada Tinseltown have hit the campaign trail, backing the Congress and BJP candidates contesting the byelections for Nanjangud and Gundlupet.

With high-decibel campaigning reaching its crescendo, film stars identified with the parties have been reaching out to voters in the constituencies.

The last few days saw artistes from the Kannada film industry headed to the constituencies with their respective party leaders to woo voters in road shows.

Jaggesh was the first from Sandalwood to hit the campaign trail for the BJP in Nanjangud. An active party member, Mr. Jaggesh campaigned for the former Minister V. Sreenivas Prasad, BJP candidate for Nanjangud.

Shruthi, also general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, campaigned for BJP candidate C.S. Niranjan Kumar in villages under Gundlupet constituency. Party activists and fans joined her during the campaign at Kodahalli, Shivapura and other villages.

Actor and former MP for Chitradurga, Shashi Kumar campaigned for Congress candidate in Nanjangud, Kalale Keshavamurthy, at Kalale village in Nanjangud taluk. Congress MLA Jaimala and director-producer S.V. Rajendra Singh, also chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, addressed the press along a few writers who support the Congress.

Actor and danseuse Bhavana campaigned for the Congress with KPCC president and Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Nanjangud.

Film star-turned-politician Ambareesh seems to have stayed away from the campaign though there is an expectation among party workers that he may turn up. An MLA for Mandya, Mr. Ambareesh was the star campaigner for the Congress in the 2013 Assembly elections. Actor-turned-politician Ramya, former MP for Mandya, was conspicuous by her absence in the Congress campaigns.