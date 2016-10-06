The Karnataka Pranta Krishi Koolikaarara Sangha has urged that stern action be taken against the president and secretary of Azalapur Gram Panchayat in Yadgir district for not making payments to labourers, who have worked under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Hundreds of activists from the Sangha and labourers, who took out a rally from old bus terminus to the zilla panchayat office here on Tuesday, alleged that both the president and secretary were also misusing their powers to sanction houses to their followers under housing schemes.

The protesters sought the intervention of the Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayat to arrive at an immediate solution to the problem.

They warned of holding more agitations until they got their payments and action was taken against the officials.