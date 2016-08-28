Campus Front of India activists staging a protest near the main gate of the college Srinivas Institute of Technology at Valachil, in Mangaluru on Saturday. Photo: H.S. Manjunath

Mangaluru pharmacy college had barred students from wearing it in the classroom, library.

A city pharmacy college’s decision to not allow girl students to wear hijab (headscarf) inside classrooms snowballed into a controversy with activists and some students protesting against it. However, following a meeting with activists, the college has decided to revoke the ban.

The Srinivas College of Pharmacy had barred first year B.Pharm students from wearing headscarves inside the classroom, library, office room, and exam hall. It also restricted students from wearing jeans and t-shirt. The first-year students and parents had signed a declaration at the time of admission.

On Thursday, a student wearing hijab in the classroom was questioned by members of the college discipline committee. On Friday, activists of Campus Front of India (CFI), student wing of the Popular Front of India, came to the college and demanded that she be allowed to wear the hijab. The college principal reportedly told them that he can only act on a representation of students and their parents. On Saturday, the activists launched a protest, with some students joining in.

A first-year student said she was among the many others who had signed on the declaration without noticing the condition on wearing headscarves. Another first-year student said that though no one had been sent out of the class for wearing a hijab, they were being “taunted” by college staff.

Principal R. Shabaraya, however, denied any harassment. Students from second to fourth year B.Pharm were allowed to wear headscarves as the condition was not laid down at the time of their admission, he added. Students are free to wear hijab during lunch hours and other free times on the campus.

A delegation of CFI later met vice-president of the foundation that runs the college, A. Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Shabaraya and some professors. Mr. Rao said there will not be any objection to students entering classes with hijab. A committee will re-look the code of conduct, he added.

A year ago, there were protests at a degree college in Sullia after a teacher asked Muslim girls to remove their headscarves during the annual photo session.