Expressing anger against M.H. Ambareesh, MLA for Mandya, for not attending to the problems faced by people, especially farmers during the current agrarian crisis, activists of various organisations staged a protest here on Thursday.

The activists, under the banner of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and the Karnataka Janashakti, took out a protest rally from the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway and demonstrated outside the office of the MLA at Cauvery Bhavan.

The MLA was termed as “insensitive and anti-farmer”.

It was also planned to submit a memorandum, containing demands and solutions pertaining to the agrarian crisis with a brief picture of the dismal drought situation in the district to Mr. Ambareesh.

An open invitation was given to him to visit Mandya to receive the memorandum. A discussion session with live-streaming on Facebook was also planned. But, his response was zero and poor “as usual”, the protesters said.

High hopes

Mr. Ambareesh is one of the powerful MLAs in the State and the farmers had high hopes on him that he would rush to their help during the crisis.

He did not respond positively to the prevailing problems even before being dropped from the State Cabinet. He stopped visiting the constituency after being dropping from the Cabinet in June, they alleged.

The farmers cannot visit racecourses or clubs in Bengaluru to meet him. He should act responsibly towards the people of Mandya who elected him, the protesters added. They urged the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, K.B. Koliwad, to accept the resignation that Mr. Ambareesh had submitted in June through one of his supporters.

Later, the agitators left the place by placing a memorandum before a photograph of Mr. Ambareesh at his office. They also threatened to intensify the protest and launch a massive campaign against Mr. Ambareesh for his “insensitivity” towards the people.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha district president Shambhunahalli Suresh, office bearers Bommegowda, Hallegere Shivaram, Jagadeesh, Haniyambadi Nagaraju and Marichannegowda, Vasu, Anjali, and others were present.

