Activists oppose GST on sanitary napkins

Numerous women activists, led by Pushpa Amaranath, member and former president, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, staged a postcard agitation on Sunday demanding that the Union government withdraw GST on sanitary napkins forthwith.

The agitators posted hundreds of letters to Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to withdraw GST on sanitary napkins and said that sanitary napkins were not a luxury but a basic necessity.

Questioning the propriety of levying GST on sanitary napkins, they urged the Union government to withdraw the tax immediately.

