The MZRHS and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) members and Kannada activists blocked the traffic at over 20 places between Srirangapatna and Maddur taluk. Photo: M.T. Shiva Kumar

Vehicular traffic between Bengaluru and Mysuru was drastically affected following the bandh call.

Normal life was paralysed across Mandya district on Tuesday following a bandh called by Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti (MZRHS) against the discharge of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court’s direction.

The MZRHS and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) members and Kannada activists blocked the traffic at over 20 places between Srirangapatna and Maddur taluk on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. According to the police department sources, vehicular movement was also blocked on Mysuru-KRS highway for over 45 minutes and on other highways at various taluks.

Businessmen shut their shops, commercial establishments, film theatres and hotels to extend their support to the bandh. The attendance at government offices is thin, police officials say.

Diversion

As the agitators staged demonstrations on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the Ramanagaram police have installed advisory boards at Bidadi, Ramanagaram and Channapatna to advised motorists to avoid the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. They also diverted the traffic to Mysuru via Kanakapura, Malavalli and Bannur.

Arrested

Meanwhile, the Mandya police have detained several agitators when they tried to ransack some government offices near the KSRTC bus stand in the town.

Ramanagaram

Members of KRRS and Mekedatu Horata Samithi staged demonstrations on the BM highway near KSRTC bus stand in Ramanagaram.