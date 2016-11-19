in one voice:Members of various organisations staging a demonstration, in Nagamangala, Mandya district, on Friday.

Members of various organisations staged protests at different parts of the district on Friday to demand land for landless farmers and homes for the homeless.

While one protest was held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in the town, demonstrations were also staged near taluk offices at taluk centres.

Holding banners and raising slogans, under the banner of Mane-Niveshana Hakku Horata Samithi, the protesters marched from Silver Jubilee Park on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The State government should allot at least 10 cents of land for all homeless people across the State and provide 5 acres of cultivable land to landless Dalits and scheduled tribes, they demanded. They also insisted upon title deeds for bagair hukum farmers.

As many as 250 activists in Mandya and Malavalli were arrested and later released.