Strict action:The police arresting activists, led by Vatal Nagaraj, at the entrance of Hemavati reservoir at Gorur on Sunday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Activists, under the leadership of Vatal Nagaraj, attempted to lay siege to Hemavati reservoir at Gorur on Sunday.

As they reached the entrance of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited office in the village, the police took them in to custody. Around 50 activists had taken part in the protest.

Speaking to presspersons earlier, Mr. Nagaraj said the State government should not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, irrespective of the Supreme Court’s orders. “The State government should safeguard the interests of farmers in Karnataka. Besides, the government should provide compensation to farmers who have suffered losses owing to the scarcity of rainfall”, he said. He added that several organisations would take out a protest march from Mysore Bank Circle to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday to pressurise the government into not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Leaders of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty faction), Rajkumar Fans Associations and others were present.