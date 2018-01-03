Activist alleges mass dog culling

more-in

The Sakleshpur Town Police have registered a case against the Sakleshpur Town Municipal Council and a private contractor on allegations of mass culling of stray dogs in the town.

The case was registered on Wednesday, based on a complaint filed by K.B. Harish, an animal welfare officer with Compassion Unlimited Plus Action. Mr. Harish alleged that the TMC had invited response from contractors for capture and translocation of stray dogs on October 11. After receiving a response from one George Robert, the council allegedly issued him work order on October 21.

“As per the Animal Birth Control Rules, even relocation of dogs is not acceptable. However, the contractor caught 350 dogs and killed them. The dogs have been buried near Sakleshpur. Based on the information received from locals, I visited the place and filed a complaint,” Mr. Harish said.

The case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.