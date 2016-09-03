District in charge minister Eshwar Khandre said that the officials who were corrupt or who were creating problems for people would be strictly dealt with.

He was speaking at the Karnataka development programme review meeting on Saturday.

MLA Ashok Kheny alleged that extra constitutional authorities are instructing officials to take up works. Mr. Kheny alleged Chandra Singh, a relative of former Chief Minister N Dharam Singh, was summoning officers to his house and giving them orders. Officials are also inviting Mr. Singh to government programmes, he complained. Mr. Khandre said he would instruct Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari and Zilla panchayat CEO Pavan Kumar Malpati to inquire into such complaints.

Mallikarjun Khuba, MLA, alleged that police officers were extorting money in his name.

Police were neglecting routine work like crime detection and law and order control, and wasting time on raiding liquor dens, he added. He said there were several vacancies in police stations that needed to be filled soon. SP Prakash Nikam said around 250 policemen would be posted to the district in two weeks.