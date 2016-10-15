The State Waqf Board should take action over encroachment of its properties, said the former president of the district unit Waqf Board Rafiq Pathan here recently.

In Uttara Kannada there are about 600 acres of property for the board but 50 per cent of the property has been encroached upon. There are 70 stalls in 30 acres in all but the board is getting Rs. 20,000 instead of an estimated rent of nearly Rs. 15 lakh, he said. If the Anvar Manappadi report on Waqf property encroachment was placed before the Assembly about 10 ministers would have to quit the Cabinet, he alleged.

The government was playing hide and seek with Muslim community, he further alleged.