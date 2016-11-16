Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said on Tuesday that the government and the party would take action against Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait if he was found intentionally watching inappropriate content on his mobile phone during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Rao said Mr. Sait’s defence was that he was browsing through the messages sent to him on a social networking website. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Footage would be sought form the Kannada television channel, which had telecast it. Once the report of the inquiry was submitted, action would be taken, he said.

It was Mr. Sait’s personal decision to file a defamation case against a Kannada television channel on this matter as he [Mr. Sait] felt that his reputation had been damaged, he said.

To a query on the wedding of former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter, Mr. Rao said that it would have been better if such an ostentatious wedding ceremony was not held in the backdrop of a severe drought in the State. But it was up to the individuals to decide on it. Though the government was thinking of bring in a law to curb ostentatious ceremonies, there were several views on it, he said.

On whether the Congress would allow Jayaprakash Hegde, former MP, to rejoin it, Mr. Rao said that he had spoken to Mr. Hegde once on the telephone. “But we have to see what will happen on this matter. I cannot say about it now,” he said. On whether a new president would be appointed to the Udupi District Congress Committee, Mr. Rao said that the KPCC had decided to appoint a new chief for the unit by December-end .