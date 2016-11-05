In the last 10 months alone, a series of awareness programmes against the sale of non-biodegradable plastic items were held in the town.

The raids were carried out on shops for violating rules pertaining to the sale of plastic items. Nevertheless, the Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) has observed that such programmes were not yielding desired results.

Criminal cases

Subsequently, the CMC has decided to ask the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to file criminal cases against those who blatantly violate the rules.

On Friday, a team comprising CMC members and officials, raided some shops in the town and seized a huge quantity of banned plastic materials.

Led by CMC vice-president Sujatha Mani and Standing Committee president S.K. Shivaprakash Babu, the team conducted raids on several shops at different parts of the town.

The shopkeepers were told not to sell, distribute or stock non-biodegradable plastic carry bags and other materials. However, before the team could visit the shops on neighbouring streets, the shopkeepers allegedly shifted the banned goods to other places.

Intensified drive

The shopkeepers were fined a huge sum for stocking and selling the banned materials during the previous raids.

In spite of being fined, they are continuing to violate the rules. Following this, the CMC decided to intensify the drive, T.N. Narasimha Murthy, Commissioner, CMC, told The Hindu.

CMC member Anilkumar, environmental engineer Subrahmanya, health inspectors Cheluvaraju, Govindaraju and Sanjana were present during the raids.