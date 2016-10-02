Tributes of were paid to artist and writer P.R. Arya Acharya at a meeting convened to condole his death, at the Government Art Gallery here on Saturday.

It was organised by Kalamandala-Dharwad, a forum to promote art and culture, earlier headed by Acharya. Eminent persons from different fields remembered their acquaintance with Acharya and shed light on his contribution to enriching the cultural realm.

Shyamsundar Bidarkundi, chairman, Da. Ra. Bendre National Memorial Trust, said that Acharya was a rare kind of a creative person who had ventured into various fields. He had hold over several languages including Kannada, Sanskrit, English and French. He was the first painter who had infused the concept of Vedic hymns into paintings.

Srinivas V. Padigar, former professor, Karnatak University, Dharwad, said that Acharya possessed a rare distinction of being a writer and a literary critic, and an artist and an art critic. He was a modernist but did not fully delink himself from traditional thoughts and translated Kannada philosophical works into English, Mr. Padigar said.