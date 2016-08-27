He was accused of raping 5-year old girl

Accused of raping a minor girl aged five years, an elderly person committed suicide by consuming poison at Sutagatti village in Kalaghatagi taluk, Dharwad district.

Although the alleged rape of the minor girl took place on August 17, it had come to light on Friday after the child developed health problems and was taken to a hospital.

According to police sources, Basappa Gundur (60) had allegedly taken the girl to a maize field on August 17 and raped her. And after the incident came to light, he was absconding.

On Friday, the Kalaghatagi police registered a case after the victim’s mother filed a complaint about the alleged incident. On Friday night, the accused Basappa returned to the village and committed suicide by consuming poison. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he passed away on Saturday. Meanwhile, the girl, who was hospitalised, has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.