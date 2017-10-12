ACB traps PDO while accepting bribe

more-in

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 from a contractor in Koratagere village of Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday.

The ACB police have named the arrested as Hanumanthappa, serving as PDO with Koratagere Gram Panchayat.

Prashanth, a contractor had executed the work of laying drinking water pipeline in Huluginakoppa village estimated at ₹3.50 lakh. In addition to this, the contractor had also executed road upgradation work in Koratagere GP limits by spending ₹4.50 lakh.

According to the ACB police, the arrested had demanded ₹14,000 as bribe from Mr. Prashanth for completion of the formalities related to clearance of bills and issuance of cheque related to these works.

The contractor had lodged a complaint with the ACB police in this connection. The ACB police had laid a trap and arrested Hanumanthappa red handed at his office in Koratagere when he was allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant.

A case under The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been booked against him.