Karnataka

ACB traps PDO while accepting bribe

more-in

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 from a contractor in Koratagere village of Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday.

The ACB police have named the arrested as Hanumanthappa, serving as PDO with Koratagere Gram Panchayat.

Prashanth, a contractor had executed the work of laying drinking water pipeline in Huluginakoppa village estimated at ₹3.50 lakh. In addition to this, the contractor had also executed road upgradation work in Koratagere GP limits by spending ₹4.50 lakh.

According to the ACB police, the arrested had demanded ₹14,000 as bribe from Mr. Prashanth for completion of the formalities related to clearance of bills and issuance of cheque related to these works.

The contractor had lodged a complaint with the ACB police in this connection. The ACB police had laid a trap and arrested Hanumanthappa red handed at his office in Koratagere when he was allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant.

A case under The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been booked against him.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2017 8:04:00 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/acb-traps-pdo-while-accepting-bribe/article19841703.ece

© The Hindu