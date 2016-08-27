IN ONE VOICE:Hundreds of students boycotted classes and protested in front of Crawford Hall on Friday, seeking the ouster of officials accused of corruption.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Academic activities at Manasagangotri, the campus of the University of Mysore, had come to a halt on Friday with various students’ groups calling for a ‘university bandh’ demanding action against vice-chancellor K.S. Rangappa, the former vice-chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) M.G. Krishnan and five others following an FIR registered against them here recently.

Dalit Vidyarthi Okkoota, University Research Scholars’ Association, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Vidyarthi Basava Balaga, Yuva Pragathipara Chintakara Sangha and Save Mysore University Forum had jointly called for the bandh.

Classes had to be suspended in almost all departments.

Demanding that legal steps be against the seven booked by the Jayalakshmipuram police, acting on a complaint lodged by KSOU officials, the protestors urged Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to remove Prof. Rangappa, who earlier served as the vice-chancellor of KSOU, from the post.

The police had registered the case based on the complaint of alleged “irregularities” in the KSOU.

The protesters staged a dharna in front of the statue of Kuvempu at the main entrance of Manasagangotri. They later marched to the Maharaja and Yuvaraja Colleges and staged a dharna in front of the Crawford Hall. The members of the students’ groups later submitted a memorandum to the university officials.

Security tightened

Police had deployed tight security on the campus following the bandh. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rudramuni supervised the security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.