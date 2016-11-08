Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College on Monday, demanding a crackdown on what they called the drug mafia that is operating in the college that led to a suicide of Sachin Kumar, a student, on Sunday.

Protesters alleged that the police and college management had remained negligent about the growth of undesirable elements in the college for years.

Unchecked growth of the drug mafia has claimed the life of a boy. If the mafia remained unchecked, it would prove to be a disaster, they said. They submitted a memorandum to the government and college authorities.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said initial inquiries had revealed that the reason for Sachin Kumar’s suicide were personal. Investigations were on, he said.