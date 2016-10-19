The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature in the city is above normal for this week as per the 30-year average. “The normal temperature for this week is 29 degrees Celsius. It is around 31 degrees Celsius now. However, the minimum temperature is around 18 degrees Celsius, which is normal,” said S.M. Metri, director in-charge, IMD, Bengaluru. He said conditions have not been favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon, which would have its impact in South interior Karnataka from Chennai. — Staff Reporter

