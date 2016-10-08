By the end of 2016-17 academic year, every student in the State will have an Aadhaar card. The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to make Aadhaar mandatory for all students in government, aided and private unaided schools, as well as Pre-university colleges across Karnataka.

With this move, it hopes to streamline government incentives such as uniforms, textbooks, cycles, and scholarships. By linking Aadhaar with each of these services, the department hopes to bring in more accountability into the education system.

The onus is on the government to ensure that each and every student has an Aadhaar card.

Ajay Seth, Principal Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, said around 65 lakh of the total one crore students in Karnataka are already enrolled under Aadhaar.

“For the remaining students, we plan to send enrolment teams to schools, colleges and hostels in rural areas,” he said.

In urban areas, education officials will coordinate with the E-Governance Department to ensure hundred per cent enrolment.