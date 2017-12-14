Aadhaar not must for SSLC exam

more-in

Students preparing for class 10 SSLC board examination will be able to submit the online application form without filling their Aadhaar details as the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has removed it from the mandatory field.

A class 10 student and his father had filed a petition with the High Court of Karnataka alleging that the online application form could not be submitted without entering the student’s Aadhaar number even though the department had not issued any official notice making it mandatory.

Interim order

The High Court had issued an interim order permitting the petitioner-student to submit the application form manually and directed the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to issue the hall ticket to him without insisting on Aadhaar details.

The department’s decision to remove Aadhaar from the mandatory category has come as a relief to parents, students and school managements. “Some of our students do not have Aadhaar, and we were asking all of them to enrol for it at the earliest to fill the form,” a principal of a city-based school said.

The department took this decision on Thursday. “We will not insist on Aadhaar for issuing hall ticket,” an official said. School managements have been asked to fill the online application form using the School Achievement and Tracking System.

SSLC exam from March 23

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has finalised the SSLC examination timetable. As per the final schedule, it will begin on March 23 and end on April 6. The board has made some changes in the tentative timetable based on the dates received. The KSEEB advanced the examination by a week compared to the previous years because of the State Assembly elections.