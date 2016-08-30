Activists plan massive rally to mark anniversary.

Exactly a year has passed since scholar and rationalist M.M. Kalburgi was gunned down by an unidentified assailant, but neither the probe into the case nor the legislation against superstitious practices have made much headway.

On August 30, 2015 the scholar was shot and killed at his residence in Dharwad.

The event in Dharwad on Tuesday to mark the first death anniversary of scholar and rationalist M.M. Kalburgi is expected to draw nearly 10,000 people, who will highlight the failure of the investigating agencies to nab the killers.

Among the special invitees will be Shaila Dabholkar and Sau Uma Pansare, wives of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. The event organised by ‘Dr. Kalburgi-Dr. Dabholkar-Comrade Pansare Hatya Virodhi Horata Samiti’ would be a peaceful protest against the efforts to curb freedom of expression through violence, say the organisers.

The murder sent shockwaves across the literary establishment and triggered a campaign that saw writers return their State-endowed honours. The writers demanded a speedy trial, protection of freedom of expression, and passing of an anti-superstitious practices legislation — all of which remain unfulfilled.

Investigative agencies suspect that the Goa-based Hindutva group, Sanatan Sanstha, carried out the assassinations of three rationalists — Narendra Dabholkar (August 2013, Pune), Govind Pansare (February 2015, Kolhapur), and M.M. Kalburgi. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the Kalburgi case provided the forensic evidence linking the three murders. Ballistic reports by Forensic Science Laboratories, Bengaluru, showed that 7.65 mm country-made pistols were used in all three incidents. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing Dabholkar’s murder, is waiting reconfirmation of this from tests conducted by Scotland Yard, London.

The first breakthrough came when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra police probing Pansare’s murder arrested Sameer Gaekwad, a Sanatan member. He has now been charged, and the SIT is on the lookout for others involved.

Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested Veerendra Tawade, an ENT specialist and member of the Sanatan Sanstha, who is accused of arranging weapons and logistics.

The CID in Karnataka is still waiting to interrogate Tawade in the Kalburgi murder case. It is now confirmed that neither Tawade nor Gaekwad pulled the trigger though both are believed to be conspirators.

Investigators have identified two other Sanatan members — Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar — suspected to have carried out the attacks, who are absconding. The CID is also on the look out for one Rudra Patil, another sadhak an accused in the 2010 Goa blasts. His presence at Kalburgi’s house was allegedly corroborated through a sketch by witnesses.

Meanwhile, the proposed Bill on superstitious practices — now named Eradication of Human Sacrifices and other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2016 — has been referred to a sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa after being deferred numerous times.

The protesters will converge on RLS College Grounds for the rally. Many teams have already started out as part of the ‘Dharwad Chalo’. The event is the potential seed for a nationwide movement in the days to come to raise issues of freedom of expression, said Basavaraj Sulibhavi, one of the organisers.