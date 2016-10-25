The police are probing the possible involvement of a wider sex racket in the case.

An investigating officer, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that the duration of confinement and frequency with which the victim’s location was changed had led to these suspicions.

Initially, the victim was lodged in a house in Sakrebailu and later she was taken to Imam Bada locality in Shivamogga city. The girl told the police that they had made preparations to shift her to yet another house. The police have quizzed the neighbours to collect information on the persons who visited the house during the period of confinement.