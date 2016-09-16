The Shallows (English)

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada, Angelo Josue Lozano Corzo

I can’t swim and am honestly indifferent towards large bodies of water. However, The Shallows ’s sweeping shots of the clear ocean often borders on hypnotic; beckoning, even pleading with the viewer to take a dip. So it’s no surprise then that Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra uses this tempting footage to set up the calm before the storm in his shark-attack film.

The Shallows is a one-woman film about a girl overcoming a bloody great white shark attack. Nancy Adams (Blake Lively) is still reeling from her mother’s death from cancer. She remembers her parent’s determination and fighting spirit. In a bit to reconnect with her, the medical school dropout attempts to explore a secret beach in Mexico (one that no one will reveal the name of).

Collet-Serra does a spectacular job in evoking the thrills of surfing, making the audience gaze in wonder at the beautiful waves and the agility of surfers. In one brief second, the fascination wears off when Lively’s face is superimposed on pro surfer Isabella Nichol’s mug to capture our protagonist’s skill. But it’s easy to move on.

Orphan , knows exactly how to rile up his audience. For instance, the shot where we are shown Nancy’s belongings on the shore, far away from her in the sea. The clever camera work panning back and forth keeps us steadily guessing whether Nancy’s going to get robbed.

When Nancy does get attacked, the great white does significant damage to her leg. The same waters, which appeared vast, endless and infinite, are now claustrophobic. It’s gasp-inducing, but the real cringes kick in when the medicine-proficient protagonist attempts to stem the profuse bleeding. The last time my eyes narrowed so much, James Franco was cutting his own arm off in 127 hours .

Lively’s performance is wonderful as a friendly white tourist in Mexico in the beginning, eventually moving to bliss at finding the prophetic beach. But her real acting chops kick in during those close-up shots where she’s either falling into the shark-infested waters and fearful for her life. It’s quite adorable when Nancy befriends an injured seagull, who she cheekily names ‘Steven’, on the rocks she’s trapped on, reminiscent of Castaway ’s Wilson.

And here too Collet-Serra’s does good – the audience is prodded into fearing that Nancy will tear into Steven when she’s hungry enough, or worse yet if he becomes shark chow (he is bleeding after all).

DEBORAH CORNELIOUS