Yuva Dasara was introduced over 10 years ago to widen the ambit of the festival and lure the young crowd. It was perceived that the new generation was losing interest in the festival, which had been seen as a platform for classical music and dance.

The concept was a runaway hit and shored up the youth participation in the festival.

Featuring the who’s who of India’s popular music scene, it has become a permanent fixture of the Dasara. Though purists scoff at it, the concerts have drawn huge crowds.