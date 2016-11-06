Over 30 stalls will be set up in the DIC building in Mysuru to enable rural artisans, self-help groups, and cottage industries to sell their products.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The Department of Industries and Commerce has decided to set up over 30 stalls at the District Industries Centre building on Sayyaji Rao Road for rural artisans, women self-help groups and cottage industries.

This will provide an opportunity for them to showcase and sell their products. The stalls will be rented out for a paltry sum for one month on rotation basis.

Ramakrishne Gowda, Joint Director of the DIC, told The Hindu on Saturday that the 8X8 stalls will be erected at the sprawling hall in the building.

Thirty persons who are rural artisans or members of self-help groups and engaged in manufacturing products such as papad and pickles will be allotted stalls.

The department realised that rural artisans, self-help groups and cottage industries were unable to find a market to showcase their products and sell them. Setting up of these stalls is a step towards encouraging them, Mr. Gowda said.

He said the department was in consultation with interior designers to set up the stalls quite attractively to allure customers. Since the building is a heritage one, care has been taken to ensure that installation of stalls does not disfigure the original structure.

Applications

The department will call for applications once the stalls are ready. Women and persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled tribes will be given top priority, Mr. Gowda said. Stalls would be there round the year, he said adding that based on the demand, the department would consider setting up of additional stalls.