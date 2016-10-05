Col. Tamojeet Biswas, principal, Sainik School, Vijayapura, has undertaken a journey by foot and cycle from the school to Satara in Maharashtra to encourage the youth to join the defence forces.

It was flagged off at the school here on Tuesday by vice-principal Sqn. Ldr. K.J.M. Reddy. Students and staff were present. Col. Biswas said that the campaign would carry a message ‘Join armed forces: Best way to serve the nation’.

He will cover over 250 km, conduct awareness meetings at various places, and address school students. The campaign will culminate at the Sainik School Satara on Thursday after passing through Tikota, Athani, Sangli and Karad.

“During the meeting with students, I will speak on the eligibility criteria to join the armed forces, the age limit and the facilities that are available for the defence personnel. I will also talk about the procedure and eligibility criteria for admissions to Sainik Schools,” Col. Biswas said. He said that he had undertaken this initiative to create awareness on defence forces. “As we are facing external aggression as well as internal insurgency, we need motivated young brave hearts who are ready to lay down their lives for the sake of the country,” Col. Biswas said.