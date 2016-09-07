Golden Chariot operators offer special package for Dasara at Rs. 30,000 per person

This Dasara, travel on Karnataka’s Golden Chariot, south India’s only luxury train, for Rs. 30,000 per person.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which operates the train in collaboration with Indian Railways, has announced a special tour package from October 1 to 10.

According to the operators, the package for two nights and one day is “attractive” and “affordable”.

This is the first time since the train’s commercial launch in 2008 that a package had been introduced catering to Dasara tourists. The train’s seven-day regular tours essentially cater to international tourists.

The train has 44 luxury cabins, which can accommodate 88 travellers.

“We are running the Golden Chariot tours exclusively for Dasara at a special price so that tourists experience the train and its luxury. Also for the first time, the bookings are available online and we are already getting enquiries,” KSTDC Managing Director Kumar Pushkar told The Hindu.

The Dasara tour will start on October 1 from Yeshwantpur Railway Station, Bengaluru, and will run every alternate day from Bengaluru — October 3, 5 and 7. The last run will be on October 9.

The seats can be booked on www.goldenchariot.org, Bookmyshow or Makemytrip, Mr. Pushkar said.

After high tea at Hotel Taj West End, Bengaluru, the guests will be taken to the Golden Chariot in Yeshwantpur, where they will be accorded a traditional welcome. On reaching Mysuru next morning, they will be taken to Srirangapatna, where they will go on a heritage tour — a visit to Dariya Daulat, Tipu’s Mausoleum and drive through the fort. Later, in Mysuru, the guests will visit Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery and Lalith Mahal Palace, where they will have lunch, followed by a visit to Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion (Folklore Museum) and Mysore University Centenary Clock Tower, according to a tour note.

The KSTDC has tied-up with Mysore Royal Walks so that guests explore the heritage city by walk.

The guests will witness the Dasara cultural programmes in front of the illuminated Mysuru palace, where they will be entitled to the gold pass privilege. After this programme, they will be taken back to the Golden Chariot for a dinner onboard and travel to Bengaluru.