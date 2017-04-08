A floating restaurant likely near Malpe

A panoramic view of the backwater of Udyarava rivulet separating Malpe from Padukere, where the floating restaurant is being planned.

more-in

In about a year’s time, you could well be enjoying the cool breeze and sipping a cup of coffee on a floating boat restaurant in the backwaters of Udyavara rivulet at Padukere, located opposite to the old tourist jetty at Malpe Fisheries Harbour, here.

A ₹4-crore proposal has been prepared by the Nirmiti Kendra and submitted to the district tourism department to be forwarded to the State Tourism Ministry.

A large number of tourists from across the country visit the Malpe beach. Various facilities have now been provided at the beach, including parasailing. There is also a boat facility from Malpe tourist jetty to take passengers to the St. Mary’s Island (located 6.5 km off Malpe coast), known for its unique basalt rock formations. However, in order to provide better facilities and attract more tourists, the Department of Tourism has decided to start a floating restaurant. This move will also help develop the Padukere beach, which has so far remained untouched by tourism. With the completion of the Malpe-Padukere Bridge last month, Padukere is now just a kilometre away from Malpe.

Seating capacity

The proposed restaurant would have a seating capacity of 100 persons. It will have full-fledged interiors, including furniture, kitchen set-up and seating arrangements, with external elevation facility. “We expect nod from the Ministry within a month,” Arun Kumar, Project Director of Nirmithi Kendra told The Hindu.

This proposal has been taken under the ‘Swadeshi Darshana’ project of the State government to promote coastal tourism.

“The restaurant will definitely give a boost to tourism. There is a large crowd flocking Malpe. We want to tap into it. People want some new experiences. So along with the restaurant, we also want to promote some waters sports such as scuba diving,” said B.R. Anitha, Assistant Director of Tourism.

“Once we receive the Ministry nod, we will float tenders and it should be ready in a year,” said Mr. Kumar.