Goldsmiths in Vijayapura have decided to launch a swachh Bharat campaign of their own, during the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival this year.

In the last two decades, the goldsmiths in the Saraf Bazaar area here have been offering free food to poor people during the festival by collecting money from all goldsmiths.

“But this year, we have decided to utilise the contribution to construct public toilets instead of offering food,” said Uday Kulkarni, president of the goldsmiths association.

He said that the idea came about after several people, mainly women and diabetic patients, felt the need for a public toilet in the Saraf Bazaar area.

Mr. Kulkarni said that around 350 members of the association have contributed Rs. 5 lakh, which would now be used to build a public toilet.

“We have talked to the Vijayapura City Corporation Commissioner, Harsha Shetty, and told him that the association would pay the money, and if more is required, the corporation could contribute and get the toilet constructed in the interest of the people,” he said.

Mr. Shetty, appreciating the decision of the association, promised to get the toilet constructed as early as possible by granting required funds from the corporation. He said that the toilet would have two urinals for women and six for men. Besides, two new pay-and-use toilets would be constructed for public convenience.

“Indeed, offering food to the poor people during the festivities is a good social cause, but we thought of doing some lasting job instead of just offering food. Thus, we decided to get a toilet constructed. The toilet will also help in preventing spreading filth and stink in the city,” Mr. Kulkarni added.