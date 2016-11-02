After remaining a mute spectator to a youth openly brandishing what is believed to be a gun during the rally organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) as part of its “black day” observance during Karnataka Rajyothsav on Tuesday, the city police commissionerate has launched a search for the person on Wednesday.

The police officials had not responded to media inquiries about the youth brandishing the gun yesterday. When the mediapersons approached the Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat on Wednesday, he said he had directed the concerned officials who were on duty during the rally to inquire into the matter.

He said, the police was also looking into the incidents of stone pelting reported from Kakeru Chowk in Khade Bazaar in Shahpur and at Goaves during the rally and assured to nab the miscreants.

Also, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate N. Jayaram, who initially was reluctant to accept that it was a gun stating that it could be even a toy gun, on Wednesday said that he did not appreciate the abysmal behaviour of certain youth during the rally and said the police was looking into the matter and ascertaining the type of gun brandished by the youth.

The Police Commissioner had granted permission to take out the rally while laying out a set of ten conditions, directing the MES to strictly observe the directions contained in the Supreme Court’s order in criminal writ petition number 77/2007 and that the organisers would be held responsible for any untoward incidents/violence/violation of permission conditions.