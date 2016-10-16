‘The Great Malnad Challenge Cycle Rally’, an initiative of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) that is expected to cover over 800 km across eight districts, was flagged off in the city on Saturday.

Vasu, MLA, flagged off the rally, in which 60 youngsters from various districts are taking part. The aim is to spread awareness on and popularise ‘Yuva Spandana’, which was launched recently. Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep and officials from the department were present.

Helping hand

Yuva Spandana was launched to promote a healthy lifestyle among the youth and to assist them in adopting a lifestyle that helps in nation building.

Each district will have a centre of Yuva Spandana, which works as a counselling centre, addressing the problems faced by the youths and trying to guide them along the right path.

K. Suresh, assistant director of the department, said youngsters in the age group of 15 and 35 are taking part in the rally, which will conclude at Sringeri.