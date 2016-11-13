Onion merchant Ashok holding up a genuine and the fake Rs. 2,000 note in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday; and a close-up of the original and the photocopy.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Within days of introducing the new Rs. 2,000 denomination note, an onion merchant in Chikkamagaluru was duped into accepting a photocopy of the note on Saturday morning.

Ashok, an onion merchant, had brought sacks of onions to the APMC market in the town. An unknown person, who purchased onions from him, handed over a Rs. 2,000 note and said it was a new one.

It was the first time that Ashok, a resident of Dantaramakki near Chikkamagaluru, was handling a Rs. 2,000 note. Later, he happened to show it to some of his friends, and they found out that it was a colour-photocopy after all. On closer scrutiny it was clear that the paper was thin and had been cut using a pair of scissors.

Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai told The Hindu , “It was a photocopy of the original note. It is so poor a photocopy that anybody can notice it easily. The farmer was given the fake by an unknown person in the APMC market.” The Chikkamagaluru police collected details from the farmer and went to the APMC. “We are booking a case of cheating as per Sec. 420 of IPC in the Basavanahalli Police Station,” the SP added. The police are yet to make an arrest.

