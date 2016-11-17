Owing to the huge crowds, several vendors sensed a business opportunity and set up stalls outside the wedding hall on the way to the dining area. These included those selling snacks, clothes, bags, and other accessories. By afternoon, the number of vendors had increased to almost half a dozen. But, much to their disappointment, none of them were able to make brisk business. “On a normal day, my revenue is at least Rs. 500. On Wednesday, I did not manage to sell cucumber worth Rs. 200,” a vendor said.
Updated: November 17, 2016 05:37 IST
A business opportunity
