Zulu art on display at Bahuroopi theatre fest

A slice of Zulu art, an African style of painting, has added colour to Bahuroopi, the ongoing national theatre festival in the city.

Born and brought up in Mysuru, artist M.S. Prashanth has exhibited his art works across the country and is a regular at the Bahuroopi for the last few years. Interestingly, he has never been to Africa but has mastered the art while staying in India. “I was fortunate enough to learn the art from a few great masters who were in India and mastered it,” Mr. Prashanth said.

He also takes up works against orders, though his area of specialisation remains tribal art.

Meanwhile, the theatre festival continues to evoke a good response from the people. Besides Indian troupes, repertoire from Sri Lanka, England, Poland and Bangladesh too are staging plays.

‘Such is Life’, a play in English from Poland, is slated for presentation on Monday. ‘Isqu Malangi’, an Urdu play, will be staged by the Ameture Theatre Group from Jammu and Kashmir. Also on the anvil on Tuesday is ‘Ameena Sundori’, a Bengali play adapted from a 300-year-old folkore and the theme is a woman’s love, sacrifice, attention and her exploitation in a patriarchal society. Theatre music programmes will include a performance by Y.M. Puttanaiah and troupe of Mysuru from 5.30 p.m. on Monday. A poster exhibition and handicraft exhibition are other attractions besides the culinary delights from different parts of the State, especially ‘jowar roti’ and ‘yennegayi palya’.