Karnataka

ZP member accused of using false caste certificate

Anis Ahmed Aminsab Desai, a BJP candidate from Ankalgi, Gokak taluk, in the last zilla panchayat elections, has urged the State Election Commission to disqualify his rival Ramu alias Ramappa Babanna Sumbli of the Congress, for allegedly using a false caste certificate in the constituency reserved for candidates belonging to Backward Classes-A category.

Mr. Desai said Mr. Sumbli had obtained a false caste certificate stating that he belonged to the Hindu-Mali, not Lingayat, community. He also substantiated his allegations by producing the school certificates of Mr. Sumbli and his sons, obtained under the RTI Act. He said the Government Higher Primary School at Kundargi, Gokak taluk, had recorded the caste of Mr. Sumbli’s son as Hindu-Lingayat.

As per the advice of the SEC, he has filed a case in a local court.

