Yeddyurappa takes part in Datta Jayanti celebrations
B.S. Yeddyurappa, former Chief Minister, said he participated in the Datta Jayanti celebrations and visited the shrine on Bababudangiri Hills near Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday to fulfil a promise he made long ago.
Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, he said, “Long back, I had promised the people that I would take part in Datta Jayanti as Chief Minister of the State. However, for some reason I could not fulfil my promise when I was the Chief Minister,” he said.
For the first time Mr. Yeddyurappa wore ‘Datta Mala’ and participated in the final day of the three-day event in Chikkamagaluru. He said, “Thousands of people from Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring places wanted me to take part in the programme this year. Responding to their wish, I took part this time.”
Further, he said the State government should declare the cave shrine as a place of worship for Hindus. “It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court directed the State government to take a decision on this. So far, the government had not taken a stand. I urge the State government to resolve the issue peacefully,” he said.