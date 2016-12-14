Yeddyurappa takes part in Datta Jayanti celebrations

more-in

B.S. Yeddyurappa, former Chief Minister, said he participated in the Datta Jayanti celebrations and visited the shrine on Bababudangiri Hills near Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday to fulfil a promise he made long ago.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, he said, “Long back, I had promised the people that I would take part in Datta Jayanti as Chief Minister of the State. However, for some reason I could not fulfil my promise when I was the Chief Minister,” he said.

For the first time Mr. Yeddyurappa wore ‘Datta Mala’ and participated in the final day of the three-day event in Chikkamagaluru. He said, “Thousands of people from Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring places wanted me to take part in the programme this year. Responding to their wish, I took part this time.”

Further, he said the State government should declare the cave shrine as a place of worship for Hindus. “It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court directed the State government to take a decision on this. So far, the government had not taken a stand. I urge the State government to resolve the issue peacefully,” he said.