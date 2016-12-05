Yeddyurappa makes allegations of irregularities against Siddaramaiah; wishes Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery

more-in

Karnataka State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa has made allegation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and PWD Minister H.C. Mahadevappa of holding benami properties worth Rs. 156 crore.

After a short visit to the city to attend a wedding, Mr. Yeddyurappa addressed the media at the airport and said the true colours of both Mr. Siddaramaiah and his trusted lieutenant Mr. Mahadevappa would come to light with CBI investigation into the matter. The investigations would eventually lead to disclosure of their involvement in various other irregularities.

Along with the Chief Minister, involvement of some of the ministers and officials would also surface. The funds meant for construction of the steel bridge in Bengaluru had been sent to Delhi, he said, without naming the receiver of the money.

Warning to K.S. Eshwarappa

Mr. Yeddyurappa also warned his colleague in the party and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa against participating in Sangolli Rayanna Brigade’s oath taking ceremony at Nandgad of Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

He said the party would issue show-cause notices calling for for disciplinary action against all those office bearers who participate in the programme.

He said the BJP had been organising conferences of backward classes, dalits, minorities and there was no need for party leaders or workers to associate with the Rayanna Brigade.

Interestingly, the warning by Mr. Yeddyurappa comes in sharp contrast to the recent claims by Mr. Eshwarappa that all differences on the Rayanna Brigade between him and the former had been sorted out and that the programme was aimed at consolidating backward classes, minorities and dalits support to ensure BJP returned to power and Mr. Yeddyurappa became the chief minister again.

Wishes for Jayalalithaa

Wishing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, a speedy recovery, Mr. Yeddyurappa said a large number of people were praying for her good health and looking forward to the former continuing to serve the State as Chief Minister.