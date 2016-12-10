Yadgir officials taken to task

more-in

Chandrakala Hosmani, chairperson, General Standing Committee, Yadgir Zilla Panchayat, took officials to task for not placing documents pertaining to grants released for development works and expenditure made so far under various schemes before the House.

She was chairing a development review meeting held in Yadgir on Friday.

Ms. Hosmani said that officials must attend meetings fully prepared, along with documents to show that the grant which was released for development works had been utilised properly. Social Welfare Department officials said that Rs. 15.18 lakh was released for maintenance of hostels for Schedule Castes. Of this, Rs 12.88 lakh had been spent. However, the officials remained silent when Ms. Hosmani enquired about the details of expenditure made in each taluk so far.

Officials of Animal Husbandry Department said that applications submitted by those seeking benefits under Pashu Bhagya scheme were being scrutinised and the list of beneficiaries would be finalised soon.

As many as 75 school rooms under BRGF schemes were sanctioned to the district. Of these, 12 works have already been completed and rest were not yet begun owing to site problems, officials said and added that the issues would be solved at the earliest.