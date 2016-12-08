Yadgir DC’s ‘negligent attitude’ irks elected representatives

more-in

Attacking Deputy Commissioner Khushboo Goel Chowdhary for her alleged negligent attitude towards elected representatives, Shashidhar Reddy Hosalli and Samson Malikeri, president and vice-president of Yadgir City Municipal Council, accused her of “highjacking the Council” by not taking them into confidence before implementing council-funded programmes.

They were addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that recently, Ms. Chowdhary handed over 23 three-wheeler motorcycles to beneficiaries at a programme held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Mr. Hosalli and Mr. Malikeri had not been invited to attend the programme.

The council had purchased 26 motorcycles at a cost of Rs. 16 lakh under a grant. Ms. Chowdhary had distributed 23 motorcycles without inviting them to attend the programme.

“When asked, Ramesh Nayak, Commissioner, City Municipal Council, said the motorcycles were distributed as per directions by the Deputy Commissioner,” Mr. Malikeri said. “If she continues displaying a similar attitude, we will be forced to approach the district-in charge Minister Priyank Kharge and A.B. Maalakareddy, MLA, seeking suitable direction to ensure she refrains from interfering in the council’s functions,” he added.

Mr. Reddy said he was unaware of the exact reason for Ms. Chowdhary’s attitude, and added that she may be unaware of the powers and functions elected representatives of local bodies enjoy under law.

Later, Mr. Reddy and Mr. Malikeri handed over the keys of three motorcycles to beneficiaries outside the council office.

Mareppa Chattarkar, Hanumath Itagi and other members were present.