Y.S.V. Datta denies reports on joining Congress

more-in

Janata Dal (S) MLA Y.S.V. Datta on Thursday termed as “baseless” reports in a section of the press that he may join the Congress, and expressed pain over his commitment to the party being suspected.

‘Loyal to JD(S)’

At a press conference here, Mr. Datta made it clear that he would remain loyal to the JD(S) as well as its national president H.D. Deve Gowda.

Denying reports that he was upset with not being made a member of the party’s core committee, he pointed out that he had never been a member of the core committee ever since he joined the Janata Parivar.

He appealed to his political detractors to desist from misinterpreting his close association with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as being close to the Congress.