Writer proclaims HK as Kalyana Karnataka

more-in

A convention organised by Vikas Academy, Kalaburagi, has declared Hyderabad Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka. Writer Go. Ru. Chennabasappa, president of the Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat, proclaimed it on Sunday.

“It is a historical fact that these parts of Karnataka [presently known as Hyderabad Karnataka] were under the iron heel of the Nizam of Hyderabad before Independence. It is time we disassociated with the name of Hyderabad that is associated with the ruthless rule of the Nizam,” Mr. Chennabasappa said.

He urged the State government to initiate steps to rename the areas that were under the Bombay Presidency as Kittur Karnataka.

He administered an oath to the gathering to call the region as Kalyana Karnataka and urged the State government to initiate the process to officially change the name of the region.

“We, the people of Hyderabad Karnataka, henceforth declare that the region would no longer be called Hyderabad Karnataka, but Kalyana Karnataka. It will no longer be a backward region. The people of the region would no longer be backward, but forward,” read the proclamation message.

Earlier, Basavaraj Patil Sedam, MP, called upon the people of the region to get rid of the stigma of backwardness and think positively to make strides in the path of progress. “The Marathwada region in Maharashtra and Telangana region in present Telangana did not inherit the name of Hyderabad after Independence. We only continued to call it Hyderabad Karnataka even after the rule of Nizam of Hyderabad ended soon after Independence. It is right time to get rid of the name,” he said. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu, and Bhagwanth Khuba, MP, were present.