Workers seek pending wagesfrom defunct Surana Industries

Employees of Surana Industries Limited which stopped all its operations two years ago staged a demonstration at the Tipu Sultan gardens near the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday demanding pending wages.

The workers, who came together under their labour union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), alleged that the management had abruptly stopped payment from March 2015 without any final settlement. They said that the company had defied the orders issued by Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kalaburagi, directing the company to pay all pending wages to the employees.

“Over 20 meetings were held between the management and the employees in the presence of Deputy Labour Commissioner in the last one year. The officer ordered the company in every meeting to pay the pending dues to employees. The company has defied the order every time,” they said.

According to the employees, some of the workers, fed up with the management over salary issues, had resigned and took their pending dues, while 168 employees, who had not resigned demanding final settlement as per the labour laws in force, were not paid since March 2015. They demanded that the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur intervene in the issue.