Workers demand payment of pending wages from defunct Surana Industries

Employees of Surana Industries Limited, which stopped all its operations two years ago, staged a demonstration at Tipu Sultan gardens near the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday demanding payment of pending wages.

The workers, organised under their labour union affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), alleged that the management had abruptly stopped payment from March 2015 without any final settlement. They said the company had defied the orders issued by Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kalaburagi, directing the company to pay all pending wages to the employees.

“Over 20 meetings were held between the management and the employees in the presence of Deputy Labour Commissioner in the last one year. The officer ordered the company in every meeting to pay the pending dues to employees. The company has defied the order every time,” they said.

According to the employees, some of the workers, fed up with the management over salary issues, had resigned and took their pending dues while remaining 168 employees, who had not resigned demanding final settlement as per the labour laws in force, were not paid since March 2015. They demanded Deputy Commissioner of Raichur to intervene and compel the company to obey the laws of the land.

A memorandum was submitted to the office of Deputy Commissioner. Labourers’ leaders H. Suganagowda, S. Khadar Ahmad and CITU leaders Sheik Sha Khadri, K.G. Veeresh, D.S. Sharanabasava and others were present.