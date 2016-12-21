Workers continue struggle in Hattargi

more-in

The struggle against alleged harassment and use of force by the management of Aequs Special Economic Zone at Hattargi of Hukkeri taluk is continuing.

“The workers are being harassed and victimised by the management, beaten up by police within the company premises and those who are protesting against such illegal acts have been arrested and now struggling for bail,” say the leaders of Krantikari Kamagar Union-Aequs SEZ Private Limited (affiliated to Trade Union Centre of India).

The union members staged a protest for the third day in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office under the leadership of State Vice-President of TUCI Chinnappa Kotraki on Wednesday, demanding justice and action against the management for using police power on workers.

TUCI district president Maruti Dhagennavar said the management had terminated the services of 12 workers for forming the union in September this year. Two of the workers were beaten up by goondas for protesting the termination. On Saturday, 42 workers were housed in a workshop as they were “reluctant” to oblige the management’s dictate that they should not be part of the union. Other workers joined the protest spontaneously. But, the management called the police which resorted to a lathi charge on protesters within the SEZ premises. Subsequently, the 196 workers were shifted to Hindalga prison in company vans.

Memoranda to the Labour Minister and Home Minister yielded little response and there was no action either against the management or the police officials ‘serving’ the interest of the company engaged in manufacturing aerospace products.

An advice from Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal today said that the union could lodge a complaint against police excesses with the District Police Complaints Authority headed by the Deputy Commissioner.

While the Labour Minister was scheduled to hold a meeting with the Aequs management, leaders of the KKU-TUCI and Deputy Labour Commissioner of Belagavi were schedueld to meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, the details of which would be known on Thursday, official sources told The Hindu.